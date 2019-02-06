Uganda officially declares curvy women as its new tourist attraction

Tourism Minister Godfrey Kiwanda is reported as saying Uganda is blessed with very bodacious women, and the time has come to make use of their beauty to make some money for the country by showcasing them to the world.

A report by Daily Monitor indicate that a beauty pageant branded ‘Miss Curvy Uganda’ is being organised to give voluptuous beauties a chance to battle it out at the end of which the country will select the finest curvaceous ladies to put Uganda on the map.

READ ALSO: V/R: Poor widow hides her life savings under firewood, loses it to termites

According to Tuko.co.ke, on Tuesday, February 5, Godfrey Kiwanda who doubles as a lawmaker displayed a few ‘appetite whetting’ sexy ladies just to give people a clue of what is yet to hit them soon.

He is quoted as saying: “We have naturally endowed nice looking women that are amazing to look at. Why don’t we use these people as a strategy to promote our tourism industry?”

Lead organiser of the ‘Miss Curvy Uganda’, Ann Mungoma is also reported as saying the pageantry will be so unique and hypnotising that foreigners who will visit Uganda would wish to remain in the country forever.

“Miss Curvy is an event that will bring out the endowment of the real African woman. It is an exceptional event that will see young ladies showcase their beautiful curves and intellect,” Ann said.

She added that ‘Miss Curvy Uganda’ is meant to disabuse people’s perception that only slender, pretty ladies represent beauty.