It is not as though all truck drivers are necessarily carriers of the deadly virus but in the health minister’s view, women in the East African country would do themselves a lot of good during the COVID-19 pandemic by temporarily avoiding relating with the divers.

Ruth Aceng reportedly made the statement while confirming that three truck drivers; a Kenyan, a Ugandan and a Tanzanian had tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus over the weekend.

“I appeal to all of you who live along the roads followed by the truck drivers including the women who interact with them for different purposes to stay away from these truck drivers. We do not hold cargo drivers until their results are released because they are transporting essential materials for the daily livelihoods of people,” She told a local media.

According to the health minister, the new figures take the total number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 55, while 20 people have since been discharged after their recovery.