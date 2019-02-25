However, there are still some conservative parents who will not “spare the rod and spoil the child”. A father seen in a viral video whipping his apparent teenage daughter for posting a twerking video of herself on WhatsApp shows that some parents will not compromise their family reputation and morals for cheap fame.

After watching the ‘disgusting’ video of his daughter, the man summoned her into his room, took off his belt with which he lashed her.

READ ALSO: Young man advertise his sperm selling business, the prices will ‘kill’ you

Some social media users have expressed divided views on the propriety or otherwise of the man disciplining his daughter in the manner he did.

While some thought he did well by standing his grounds as a father, others raised issues of human rights abuse, especially the fact that the video of him whipping her being posted online as well.

Watch the video below: