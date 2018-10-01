Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival French boys

It’s the #kupechallenge turning social media and the hearts of ladies topsy-turvy.
The genesis of all this frenzy began when 4 sinfully handsome French boys decided to make a video of themselves choreographing to the Kupe song. And before we could say jack, the Kupe fever had spread like wildfire.
WATCH HOW THESE BOYS ARE BREAKING HEARTS IN THIS VIDEO:
And boys just couldn't let this go, so they decided to rival it with video os their own. And thus the Kube challenge flourished.
Watch Ghanaian boys jam to the tune:
Then the ladies couldnt resist the pull:
And the gym freaks took the bar up a notch:
My Naija people also represented:
This couldn't have ended without our comedians spicing it up:
Time to gather the squad to represent?