Footage from a CCTV camera has revealed the masterminds behind a bank robbery, 3 disabled men. These men were seen entering the banking hall and later brandishing guns as they robbed the bank.

Recounting what was captured on camera, the first cripple enter wearing a purple shirt with camouflage shorts. He is also seen with a leather sling bag across this shoulders, a cap and dark sunglasses.

He enters surveys the room and approaches a seat at the left corner of the room. The second person follows close behind him in a peach coloured shirt and also follows suit to the far left of the room.

READ ALSO: "You can beat your wife if she denies you sex, but not more than 10 times"- Elderly Muslim cleric

The third robber wearing a long-sleeved shirt and grey trousers with a cap and sunglasses enters but stands at the door. He then surveys the room and sends somewhat of a signal to the first man who promptly whips out the gun from his sling bag.

This sends the operation in motion as the second man also stands up to round off the customers. Together with the first man they round up the workers and customers into the inner chambers whilst the third man guards the door.

This footage is quite shocking since society is of the view that those with disabilities are unable to perpetuate certain crimes. Unfortunately, this notion has been shattered with this video. Hopefully, the criminals were apprehended and no one got hurt.