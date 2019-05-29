One of such doctrines is the one bordering on a husband beating his wife. In Islam, it is said to be normal to do so, but with moderation.

However, in democratic nations such as Ghana, assaulting one’s spouse regardless of whatever the reason may be, is illegal and criminal, for which the perpetrator could be prosecuted and convicted.

An Islamic Cleric has reignited controversy after he is heard in a Television interview justifying wife beating for many reasons including denial of sex.

He explained that a husband is empowered by the holy Quran to discipline his wife by hitting her at any part of her body except the face, and in a reasonable moderation in order not to injure her.

Watch a portion of the interview below as shared on twitter by a user identified as Laila Ijeoma: