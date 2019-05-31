South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina is currently trending on social media as some of the country’s nationals are making fun of her ‘loud and colourful’ make up she wore recently.

She appeared on TV on Wednesday to react to president Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of his cabinet.

READ ALSO: Angry pastor threatens to close down his churches, says members are “useless”, “stupid” and “rubbish” (video)

But some people thought her makeup was too unbefitting, and that has triggered debate among some social media users of the second biggest economy of Africa, with some calling for the sack of the artist who styled her.

Meanwhile, others also hold the view that there is actually nothing condemnable about Pemmy Majodina’s look, blaming the ‘loudness’ of her makeup on the lighting in the TV studios.

Watch the video below and make your own judgement: