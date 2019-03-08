Domestic violence, especially against women does not seem to have any end in sight soon, as more of such cases are emerging on a daily basis, despite advocacies against the act.

Today being International Women’s Day, one would have expected that the day would have been observed in dignity without any issue of domestic violence marring it.

However, Accra-based journalist, Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah posted a video a few hours to the day, which shows a man simply identified as Aminu hitting his wife, Barikisu in the national capital of Ghana.

According to Afreh-Nuamah, assault on Barikisu by Aminu is a daily routine, and a neighbour who could not bear it anymore filmed the recent one to create awareness about the situation.

The hostile man is reported to have threatened to kill the woman if she makes anyone hear about her plight.

The journalist captioned the video: “These videos will break your heart!!!

Husband, Aminu beating his wife, Barikisu who is 3 months Pregnant at Botwe this morning.

Filmed by a neighbour who is tired of seeing the daily beatings.

The neighbour who videoed the incident says the lady is afraid because her husband has threatened to kill her if she speaks publicly.”

Watch the videos below: