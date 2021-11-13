RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

The world is gradually running out of surprises but a funeral where the dead person is buried in a penis-shaped coffin will always draw attention.

As shocking as this sounds, that was exactly the case at a recent funeral that was held somewhere in Ghana.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, scores of people are seen paying their last respects to the deceased.

Pulse.com.gh cannot independently confirm if the deceased is a male or female, but the penis-shaped coffin certainly got people talking.

The video was shared by NPP stalwart Gabby Otchere-Darko, who wrote: “I am told this was the final funeral rites with the casket of an amazing woman who died leaving behind 10 children from 10 different men here in Ghana. May she rest in p…”

See the video below:

Emmanuel Ayamga

