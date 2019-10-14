In the video, the slay queen is seen standing in a moving boat with others while trying to film her experience to share on social media and with some close friends but it ended up dramatic.

Although her camera was on capturing the scene, the final video was not what she had intended to shoot.

READ ALSO: Police officers pounce on a lawyer and beat him like a condemned criminal (video)

The breeze was so strong that it kept blowing her long lashes to different directions and she could not even keep her eyes open.

Watch the video below and see God’s wisdom in creating your eyelashes moderately short: