The video said to have originated from Lagos in Nigeria shows the sexy lady comfortably seated next to the driver with the car’s gear stick standing in-between her laps.

It appears the car was overloaded, and the sitting position of the mini-skirt wearing lady left the driver with no other option but to stretch his hand to in-between her legs to change gear.

The lady did not raise any concern with the movement of the driver’s hand in-between her fair-skinned thighs, so it is difficult to talk about sexual harassment in that situation.

READ ALSO: Rev. Natasha buys private jet, says Jesus would do same if he was still preaching

Well, the situation afforded the driver a 'golden' opportunity to change the gear as often as he felt.

Would you blame him?

Watch the video below: