Many wealthy men of God have acquired private jets they claim are meant to facilitate the work of God in the face of the ever-increasing global population, and Rev. Lucy Natasha has joined their league.

Rev. Natasha buys private jet, says Jesus would do same if he was still preaching

Some people have raised reservations about the penchant of men and women of God for such flamboyant lifestyles at the detriment of their poor followers.

But the founder and overseer of Prophetic Latter Glory Ministries International told a local magazine that the criticisms are hypocritical.

According to her, her recently acquired jet has enabled her to preach in more than 50 countries.

“I don’t know why people make it a big deal when a preacher gets a private jet and they don’t do the same when a politician does the same. The Kingdom of God needs money and speed if we are to reach out fully to this generation… I trust that if Jesus was preaching during these days, he would be using such facilities,” Rev. Lucy Natasha.

She is known for her luxury lifestyle and love for expensive cars among others, so it is not too surprising that she has progressed to join the private jet acquisition trend.