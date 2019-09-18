The speaker has been battling some corruption and procurement fraud allegations, and his subordinates said he is not clean enough to preside over the activities of the assembly.

"Go and clear your name, we are your employers and we will not allow you back to office," the MCAs shouted as they blocked their speaker from entering his office.

A report by Tuko.co.ke said it took the intervention of anti-riot police officers to calm down the irate MCAs, and more police officers have been deployed to the assembly to ensure law and order.

As impeachment proceedings have been initiated against Oloo already, there are fears that his supporters may clash with the irate ward members who are bent on seeing him bow out of office.

"Go and clear your name, we’ll not allow you back to office" - Kenyan lawmakers kick out speaker (video)

It is reported that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered the arrest and prosecution of Oloo and some other public officials on September 6.

The arrest order was concerning an allegation that the speaker conspired with some other people to inflate the costs of construction of a shopping mall for the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) in Kisumu from KSh 2.5 billion to KSh 4.1 billion.

Then, on Tuesday, September 9, a group of angry youth staged a protest to call for the speaker’s removal from office.

Hearing that he was being pursued by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Oloo turned himself it to the Central Police Station in Mombasa on Saturday, September 7 where he was charged.

He is facing charges ranging from conspiracy to defraud, willful failure to comply with procurement laws, engaging in construction of a project without prior planning and abuse of office among others, according to Tuko.co.ke.

A video circulating online shows anti-riot police officers firing gunshots on Wednesday to restore law and order at the premises of the Kisumu county assembly.

Watch the video below: