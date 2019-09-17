The incident occurred at Morogoro area in Tanzania where the married man identified as Mwanakwetu has a shop in which he reportedly sells vegetables.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the yet-to-be-identified woman walked into the vegetable shop pretending to be buying the stuff, but she had a different agenda.

"When she arrived, I was with my wife at the stall but I think she does not know her. After I welcomed her, she started claiming that she loved me a long time ago and that we should be lovers," Mwanakwetu.

It is said that ‘If the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain'. But in this case, the ‘mountain’ didn’t know ‘Muhammed’.

“I was shocked by her words and the fact that she said them in front of my wife, plus in my entire life, I have never seen a woman flirting with a man.

"She said so many things including how she has been to my stall several ties to purchase her vegetables but she was not courageous enough to confess her love for me back then," the man added.

Mwanakwetu claimed to have rejected the strange woman’s advances, but she wouldn’t give up, claiming she had suppressed the ‘love’ for far too long, and now had to take alcohol to gain the confidence to voice it out.

Interestingly, while the expression of love and the acclaimed rejection were ongoing, Mwanakwetu’s wife who was also present in the store was unaware.

It was after the woman collapsed and was being rushed to the hospital that she enquired from her husband about the development.

As usual, she was sceptical that the woman was indeed strange to her husband.

It is unclear whether the hysteria from the rejection of her proposal was what made her collapse or the alcohol she claimed to have taken for confidence.