Guess what happened to a California woman! She had a dream last Tuesday that she was attacked by some criminals on board a train with her fiancé, and it appeared to her that she might lose her 2.4-carat diamond engagement ring in the process.

In that same dream, Jenna Evans said her partner advised her to save the ring by swallowing it, and she did just that with the help of water.

Shockingly, when she woke up from the dream, the ring was not on her finger. She then resorted to Facebook to reveal her experience.

“On Wednesday morning, I realized my ring was not on my hand and had to wake (my fiancé) up and tell him that I swallowed my engagement ring. We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mom, laughed until we were crying, googled ‘do other adults swallow rings’ because kids do it all the time, but it’s less common for adults,” Jenna Evans wrote.

While laughing over the mysterious incident, the 29-year-old woman claimed to be feeling the presence of the ring in her guts.

According to a report by Odditycentral.com, after laughing it off with her family, Jenna went to an urgent care clinic where doctors referred her to a gastroenterologist.

The specialist then located the engagement ring sitting in her intestines just beyond her stomach, and promptly retrieved it, reports say.

In Ghana and other parts of Africa, Jenna’s incident would have warranted a whole crusade to cast out some evil spirit from her and retrieve the upcoming marriage that the ‘devil has hijacked’.

But the lady and her family have laughed over it as one of her normal sleepwalking (somnambulism) experiences that she intends to see a sleep specialist for.

“I don’t have any fears that I will swallow it again. I hopefully will only achieve such greatness once,” she joked.

Jenna Evans has a history of sometimes waking up to fold her laundry, so the ring swallowing was just one of her extreme experiences.