“We need your money to bribe my angels” – Pastor says it's the only way to enjoy God’s grace (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A pastor has urged his members to bring more money to the church for offering or they will never inherit the grace of God.

According to the young man of God, the church will need more money to bribe his angels to agree to distribute the grace of God to the church members.

While preaching to his congregation members, the Nigerian pastor is heard emphasizing the need for his members who wish to enjoy the grace he enjoys, to bring money to influence the angels.

“We need your money to come on my alter so that my alter will touch you. The only way the grace functioning in me will work for you is that you’ll come and bribe my Angels…,” the clergyman is heard saying with a lot of passion, adding it is as simple as that.

The video which was shared on social media has got many people reacting with a few people agreeing with him while the majority said the pastor got it completely wrong.

