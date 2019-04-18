A video circulating online shows a groom and his bride being forced to kiss each other at their own wedding, when it is clear on their faces and in their reactions that they simply did not want to do it.

It is not clear if the young couple were marring by consent, but it was more than clear from the bride’s reaction that she is not proud of her groom, as he also appeared to be blushing.

Guests who did not want to miss the kissing episode of the wedding event are seen in the viral video pushing the couple’s heads and forcibly making them kiss.

Watch the video below: