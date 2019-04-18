A 40-year-old man has decided to not forgive his parents for throwing away without his consent, a collection of pornographic tapes and sex dolls he has been depending on after his wife divorced him.

The furious man identified as Charlie from Indiana reportedly stormed the Sherriff’s office in Ottawa to file a lawsuit against his parents for unilaterally throwing away the pornographic materials he has bout for thousands over the years to comfort himself.

It is reported that Charlie has been living with his parents ever since his wife divorced him. He left home in 2018 and returned ten months later, only to realise that the 14 boxes filled with porn materials were nowhere to be found.

Reports say the lawsuit indicated that when he enquired from his parents, they admitted to throwing them away in his absence.

But his father’s response to the lawsuit is quoted as saying: "Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health, his father said. “I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine. Someday, I hope you will understand.”

Charlie is demanding the court to grant him damages against his parents to compensate him for his lost porn archive.