Wife of Ashanti region chief priest on the run after killing him with a club

According to classfmonline.com, the incident occurred during a misunderstanding between the couple.

The Assembly Member for the area, Charles K. Asare who spoke to Class News' regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah confirmed that the suspect whose name was only given as Sallah hit the head of the deceased with a club.

The deceased chief priest’s body has been deposited at the Mankranso Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

In other news, the Ghana police service has discovered that some staff of the Telecom companies in the country are involved in the robbery of Mobile Money agents.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman has revealed this in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM on Tuesday.

According to her, investigations conducted into Mobile Money robberies have led to some staff of telcos and people close to the MOMO agents.

“There have been cases where we have traced suspects to the staff of Telcos and people who live around them,” the police boss said.

The disclosure follows the increase in the rate of robbery attacks on Mobile Money agents across the country, with one of the most recent being the one that occurred at Bantama in Kumasi where the victim claimed to have lost Ghc200, 000 to the heavily armed bandits.

Then, over the weekend, another agent was reportedly robbed at Klagon in Accra in broad daylight with an estimated sum of 2,000 cedis stolen.

Reacting to the incidents, Supt Buckman urged mobile money agents not to set up their business at secluded locations as that makes them prone to robbery attacks.