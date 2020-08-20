The woman and the kids' photo went viral in Nigerians and people were touched and willing to help as she insisted that the children were hers.

She was then asked to present their birth certificate as proof so people can feel confident helping her.

The woman who was found begging in Benue state said she needed to go to Onitsha for the certificate.

However, her phone has been switched off since then.

Meanwhile, it's been alleged that she's also been seen begging with the children in Port Harcourt.

READ ALSO: WASSCE: St. James SHS candidates wear “No shoes, no belt, no underwear” yet they excel

It is becoming common to see scammers who rent people's children to beg for alms with them, after which they give a certain percentage to the biological parents of the kids.

These kinds of incidents make it difficult to decipher scammers from people who genuinely need help.

Another question that comes up is that if parents of such children were well to do and can take care of them, would they rent them out to be used to beg for alms? It could be that they are indeed needy but they do not have the confidence to beg for alms themselves.

Woman can't produce birth certs of quadruplets she’s been using to beg for alms

Woman can't produce birth certs of quadruplets she’s been using to beg for alms

Woman can't produce birth certs of quadruplets she’s been using to beg for alms