Reports say Claudia Bertodli reacted negatively to the treatment referred to as carboxytherapy which she was undergoing at a clinic in Concordia, Argentina.

Her family members are reported as saying that Claudia died after carbon dioxide injected into her skin travelled to her heart, causing it to explode.

Woman dies after her heart exploded during Carboxytherapy to remove stretchmarks

Carboxytherapy is said to involve injection of carbon dioxide into the body and can be applied to the face, buttocks, stomach and legs to increase the circulation of blood in certain areas to reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks.

The deceased’s brother identified as Claudio Bertoldi is reported as saying that his sister was undergoing her second session of the Carboxytherapy at Canal 5 Noticias when she suffered complications leading to her demise.

READ ALSO: Man accused of having ‘Bluetooth sex’ with a female dancer in public (video)

Woman dies after her heart exploded during Carboxytherapy to remove stretchmarks

He alleged that a staff of the health centre "administered carbon dioxide intravenously”, causing her heart to "explode."

"They injected that into her veins, it went to her heart and they exploded it,” Claudio Bertoldi said, claiming that the staff at the clinic "were not trained" to undertake such a high-risk operation which should have been carried out "by a specialist."

He has reportedly filed a complaint against the clinic for malpractice which he described as a "fatal error" that has left Claudia’s three children ages 5, 12 and 21 motherless.

Woman dies after her heart exploded during Carboxytherapy to remove stretchmarks

An autopsy is reportedly underway on Caludia's body, but police are reported to have said that the strongest theory is that Caludia died after carbon dioxide was introduced into a vein which would have instantly killed her when it reached her heart.

Another investigation has been initiated to ascertain whether or not Canal 5 Noticias was legally conducting its practices and had the appropriately trained staff to carry such sophisticated treatments as Carboxytherapy.