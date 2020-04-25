The woman, simply identified as Mrs Nefor, has died from a 14-day dry fast at her home at Okirighwre, Sapele, Delta state in Nigeria, according to Adomonline.com.

The sexagenarian had allegedly convinced her husband, Mathias, their son and a female friend to observe the fast together against Covid-19.

It is reported that they locked themselves in the house during the period and when neighbours even tried to give them food, they simply rejected them.

The door of the house was subsequently broken and it was realised that the lady who appears to be leading the warfare had died while others were extremely weak, ostensibly as a result of hunger.