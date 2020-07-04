Nigeria’s Enugu state police command has arrested a woman identified as Ifeoma Ezeugwu for allegedly drilling nails into the head of a 10-year-old girl.

Reports say the youngster Chinonye Nnadi who served as her housemaid suffered the heart-stopping injury at two places of her head.

Chairperson of the WomenAids Collective WACOL, Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, who brought the little girl's plight to the public, said her office was alerted on Friday about the case of Chinonye who sustained grievous bodily harm.

“This is gory and torture of a young innocent girl whose only crime is being born to a poor widow who had to give her up to live with someone in the hope that she will get an education and survive. We pray that she recovers. We demand full wrath of the law on this woman that inflicted such a level of physical injury on this girl.

“I spoke to the distraught mother of the victim. She is a poor widow living in a rural village in Aku, near Nsukka, Enugu state. It is time to eradicate child labour, ban and punish heavily anyone using children as domestic help. The Child Rights Act and the NAPTIP Act must be effectively enforced. WACOL will follow through to ensure that justice is done in this matter” Ezeilo said

