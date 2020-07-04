Mahama who happens to be the current candidate for the NDC vying to be reelected into power after losing to his successor Nana Akufpo Addo in 2016 is yet to announce his running mate.

It will not be entirely surprising if their meeting bothered on the choice of a running mate and a call for Rawlings' support for Mahama's campaign.

READ ALSO: Akufo Addo has no power to exercise over Auditor-General; he overstepped – Prof Kweku Asare

He took to his Twitter page to post a picture of him and grey-haired Rawlings which he captioned: “I called on @officeofJJR this morning in his office, to discuss a number of NDC-related issues. Very warm discussions as always.”