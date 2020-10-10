The story of the Nigerian woman was shared on Facebook by a man who identified himself as Enate Ogedegbe.

According to him, the woman had been childless for seven years after her marriage before God blessed her with her first set of kids in 2016.

Enate added that she was delivered of another set of twins in April 2020 but she started experiencing pain in her stomach not too long later.

Woman gives birth to a baby girl 5 months after having a set of twins

She then went for another scan at Island Maternity in Lagos to ascertain the cause of the pain only to be told that she was carrying another pregnancy.

Enate disclosed that five months after the birth of the twins, the woman gave birth to a baby girl on September 18th, 2020.

“My ‘Co-Laborer’ Pastor Daniel Osierih and I, had the Privilege to Minister and Officiate at this Naming ceremony. The Couple had been Childless for 7 years, then God gave them Twins (a boy and girl), Who are 4 years now.

“They had another set of Twin girls in April 2020 (during the Lockdown), …. after which, the Mother started Experiencing Terrible Pains in her stomach, the Scans Revealed NOTHING. So, she engaged a ‘Local Ijaw’ woman to massage her stomach several times a week.

“After 3 months, the Ijaw Woman indicated she suspected there was still a baby in her womb and asked her to go for Another Scan, which she did at the Island Maternity Lagos State.

“That was how they discovered this THIRD baby Girl, that she Delivered Safely on the 18th of September, 2020. (Her husband was abroad during the Lockdown and only returned last week).

Is there a Medical Explanation for this?

God is Faithful…!

#GodOfMiracles

Genesis 18:14(NLT)

Is Anything Too HARD for the LORD?” Enate Ogedegbe wrote on Facebook.