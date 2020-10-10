The Nigerian lady simply identified as Daberechi took to social media to first all, brag about her beauty before proceeding to state the calibre of man her she was exclusively created marry.

“I can never marry a broke man

With this my beauty,” Daberechi wrote on Facebook and sighted by Yabaleftonline.ng.

Her post has triggered a lot of reactions on Facebook with some people admitting that she is indeed beautiful but were also quick to point it out to her that her mentality is condescending.

One particular message that ran through all the reactions was that beauty fades and a pretty face alone cannot build a good home.