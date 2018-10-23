Woman smuggle drugs through baby’s anus to her jailbird husband

news

Some people like this man in prison are too addicted that they don’t care to risk the lives of their children. And to make matters worse, their partners are also in on the crime.

A dismaying video of a child being used as a drug carrier is circulating on the internet. In the video, the mother is seen paying the child to her father, who is in prison. The man then slides his hands down the baby’s pants and grabs a white package which he hides in his jumpsuit.

READ ALSO: Wigs for vaginas introduced on the market

Thankfully, all this was caught on camera. But what happens to the child, now since both parents would now be in jail?

WATCH VIDEO HERE: