Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis

Silindile Mangena, 29, says she has to undergo reconstructive surgery following her relationship with Mugove Kurima, 37.

A woman, 29, is suing her ex-boyfriend, claiming his "abnormally long" penis allegedly overstretched her vagina.

Silindile Mangena of Harare, Zimbabwe, says she has to undergo reconstructive surgery following her relationship with Mugove Kurima, 37.

She is taking his ex to court in a bid to get him to pay for the GHC40,000 (£8,000) procedure.

Silindile told the Zimbabwe Mail that her private parts were "tight" before she met her ex in 2016.

She said she fell in love even though he was allegedly married at the time but ended the relationship in May this year after Kurima is alleged to have stretched her vagina.

The woman want the court to force Kurima to pay for her reconstructive surgery in South Africa.

Kurima is yet to respond to the allegations.

Advertisement