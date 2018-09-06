Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breast

Pulse.com.gh logo
In a bid to remain physically young and attractive in the contemporary society, women, especially the youth have been using all sorts of substances to enhance their beauty.

Toothpaste manufacturing companies might want to increase their production capacities or face challenges meeting the demand for their products, as women have now resorted to using it to firm up their sagging breasts.

Some resort to dangerous chemicals through injection and other means to achieve bigger breasts and buttocks.

The latest to have hit the internet is the use of toothpaste to firm up sagging breasts.

Naturally, as women age and continue to give birth, their breasts are no longer small and ‘attractive’, but a certain Nigerian YouTuber by the name NaturalBeauty556 says sagging of breasts should be a thing of the past, thanks to toothpaste.

Explaining the procedure in a YouTube video, the lady mixed yoghurt, toothpaste, cucumber, flour and egg whites in a bowl then went ahead to apply the contents on her breasts, saying it works within six days.

Though this so called remedy is not scientifically proven, should it become known by women as efficacious, toothpaste manufacturers would have to brace themselves up to face the increased demands to avoid global shortage.

