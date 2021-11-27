RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

'You are promoting Antichrist if you wear jeans' - Prophetess claims

Apparently, if you have ever worn jeans, you indirectly work against God and invite the Antichrist.

A prophetess is claiming that it is sinful for anyone to put on jeans.

While addressing her congregants at a church service, the prophet said she practised and reached the highest level in the kingdom of darkness.

She was the executive member of the kingdom of darkness and sat in meetings with the devil before she was eventually arrested by Jesus Christ that led to her being born again.

According to her, they held meetings regularly in many parts of the world. At these meetings, one of them asked how they could win the souls of humanity for the kingdom of Satan. They looked at ways to control the hearts of people.

She revealed that the jeans people wear have different meanings. She believes the jeans is a global uniform of Antichrist.

“So, there was a day we were holding a meeting in 999 realms, and one of the agents raised this that ‘how do we gather people into the kingdom of anti-Christ, how do we control their hearts?" she claims.

"And let me tell you, the real name of jeans is ‘Global Uniform of Anti-Christ. So if you put on jeans, you are promoting Antichrist to come. Do you understand?" she added.

