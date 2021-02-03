His admonishing follows a dramatic scene at the apex court on Tuesday, February 2 after one of the judges jokingly asked why Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte did not wear a suit when he appeared before the court.

Kpessa-Whyte is one of the witnesses for the petitioner, John Draamni Mahama in the 2020 presidential election hearing which is ongoing at the Supreme Court.

Lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata raised reservations about the judge's joke saying it would not augur well for the court if such a message went out to the public.

The said judge’s indication that he made the contrioversial comment on a lighter note did not stop people including lawyers from criticizing the Supreme Court.

Vice president of Imani and lawyer Kofi Bentil took to his Facebook page to express his disgust, saying the judge’s comment was backward.

Your “white horse-hair wigs” don’t empower you to prescribe attire – Kwaku Azar to Supreme Court

Joining the fray to condemn the bench, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare did not only say they got it wrong by asking the university lecturer to wear a suit to the court, but he also attacked the judges’ attire, describing it as “anachronistic, expensive and uncomfortable white horse-hair wigs.”

“Merely because your Lordships have opted to wear those anachronistic, expensive and uncomfortable white horse-hair wigs, to keep up with the centuries-old British legal tradition, is not sufficient grounds to invite lecturers to wear suits…” he wrote on Facebook.