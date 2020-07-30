Zambia's Education Minister sacked after his explosive sex tape goes viral

Although the president didn’t state categorically in the dismissal letter that it was concerning the embarrassing development, it came after the sex tape of a man that looks like him went viral.

President Edgar Lungu's spokesperson, Isaac Chipampe confirmed David Mabumba’s sacking in a statement.

"I have relieved Minister of General Education Hon David Mabumba of his duty with immediate effect. I have thanked him for the services he rendered to Government and wished him well in his future endeavours," the statement read in part.

It added that Dr Dennis Wanchinga who is the minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection will move to the Ministry of General Education in the same capacity.

Reports say David Mabumba is currently in quarantine over the Coronavirus pandemic.

He was spotted in live WhatsApp video with a woman, naked and masturbating.