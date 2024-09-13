10 African countries where youth feel their country is on the wrong track

1. Nigeria - 94%

Issues such as unemployment, insecurity, and widespread corruption are key concerns. The Nigerian economy has been struggling, with many young people expressing disappointment in the government's ability to address their needs and provide growth opportunities.

Protests like #EndSARS are just one reflection of the deep dissatisfaction among the youth.

2. Cameroon - 89%

The ongoing Anglophone crisis, which has led to unrest in the western regions, coupled with economic instability, has made life particularly challenging for the younger generation.

With limited job opportunities and political repression, many Cameroonian youth feel disillusioned about their future prospects.

3. Congo-Brazzaville - 79%

The country faces high levels of poverty, poor infrastructure, and limited access to education and healthcare. Corruption and poor governance further exacerbate the situation, leaving many young Congolese frustrated with the lack of opportunities to improve their lives.

4. Ghana - 76%

Despite being one of Africa's more stable democracies, Ghana sees 76% of its youth expressing dissatisfaction with the direction the country is heading.

Economic challenges, particularly youth unemployment, are a major concern. The slow pace of economic growth has left many young Ghanaians feeling left behind.

5. Malawi - 76%

The southern African nation is grappling with economic challenges, including food insecurity, inflation, and unemployment. The youth have repeatedly voiced their concerns about the government’s inability to deliver on promises, especially in creating job opportunities.

6. Zambia - 76%

Despite being a major copper producer, the country faces economic instability, rising debt, and unemployment. The youth feel that their voices are not being heard, and their frustrations were evident in the lead-up to the 2021 general elections, where they pushed for political change.

7. South Africa - 74%

With one of the highest youth unemployment rates globally, the country faces economic inequality, corruption, and political instability. Issues such as the frequent power outages (load shedding) and the slow pace of reform have only added to the frustrations of young South Africans.

8. Chad - 73%

The country has long struggled with political instability, poverty, and a lack of basic services. The recent transition of power following the death of long-time President Idriss Déby has left the youth uncertain about the future, as they grapple with economic stagnation and limited opportunities.

9. Kenya - 71%

Despite being one of East Africa’s economic powerhouses, high levels of corruption, unemployment, and the rising cost of living have left the youth feeling hopeless.

Many young Kenyans are increasingly sceptical of political leadership, feeling that the government is not doing enough to address their concerns.

10. Ethiopia - 71%

Ethiopia rounds out the list, with 71% of the youth feeling the country is on the wrong track. The ongoing conflict in the Tigray region, coupled with economic challenges, has created a sense of uncertainty and frustration among young Ethiopians.

The war has disrupted lives, and many young people feel disillusioned with the government’s ability to restore peace and foster economic stability.

As the youth continue to express their concerns through protests, social media, and political activism, it is clear that governments need to address these issues if they hope to steer their countries in a more positive direction and secure a brighter future for the younger generation.