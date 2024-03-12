ADVERTISEMENT
Snooze-fest Showdown at the African Games: Congo and Benin ends 0-0

Nicolas Horni

After goalless draws in the first two group matches, both teams want to take a step towards the semi-finals. However, this did not really happen on this Tuesday afternoon. A (boring) game ends 0:0 – again.

Congo vs Benin on 12 March at Acra Sports STadium
Few good scoring chances, lots of minor fouls, a treatment break for a player every two minutes (at least that's how it felt). The first half between Benin and Congo had little to offer in terms of tension. Congo was the better side in the game, but they also failed to create any really big scoring chances.

The second half also had very little to offer for a long time, if not even less than the poor first half. Congo even stopped their advances in offense. After about 30 minutes in the second half, Benin sniffed their chance and managed to get in front of goal several times, but it never became really dangerous – until the 93rd minute. Benin missed out on a victory with a poor shot alone in front of the goalkeeper. In the end, however, the game ended in a justified 0-0 draw, which neither of the teams really helped.

Phew. It's difficult to pick the best player in this lousy game. Congo's number 10, Gedeon Nongo, showed some good stuff at the beginning of the game, often getting involved offensively and pulling the strings in midfield. After half-time, however, there wasn't much to see from him either.

Thierry Bakula Angandeh. It could have been any attacking player on the pitch, but anyone who is on the pitch for almost 75 minutes as a center-forward for the favored team and only gets in your notebook when he is substituted has done something wrong.

The referee gives four minutes of stoppage time in the first half. And still far too little. Only Benin's goalkeeper was treated for almost four minutes. However, the referee did not take into account the 10 or so further treatment breaks. Not a bad decision, as hardly anyone would have wanted to watch this game any longer.

On Friday evening at 5 p.m., Benin faces the Black Satellites at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and is in desperate need of a win. Congo will host Gambia in a big showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium at the same time.

