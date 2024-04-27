Ghana's 4X100 relay team to battle at Penn Relays for Olympic qualification

Ghana's participation in the relay event presents an opportunity to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The Men's Relay Team representing Ghana comprises Joseph Paul Amoah, Isaac Botsio, Barnabas Aggerh, Ibrahim Fuseini, and Joseph Oduro Manu. Notably absent from the lineup is Benjamin Azamati, who has been a consistent member of the team since the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Azamati played a pivotal role in the Ghana Team's success at the 2023 Africa Games, where they clinched second place, narrowly missing out on a gold medal to Nigeria. Solomon Hammond and Edwin Gadayi, also part of the Africa Games team, are not included in the Penn Relays squad.

Fuseini and Amoah showcased their prowess in the Men's 200 Meters event at the 2023 Africa Games, with Fuseini finishing fourth and Amoah clinching the gold medal despite Ghana's impressive medal haul at the tournament, the team fell short of securing a spot at this year's Olympics.

As Ghana's relay team takes to the track at the Penn Relays, they aim to deliver a strong performance and potentially secure qualification for the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.