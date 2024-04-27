The Penn Relays, a renowned annual track and field event, kicked off on April 25 and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, April 27.
Ghana's 4X100 relay team to battle at Penn Relays for Olympic qualification
Ghana's Men's 4x100 Relay Team is gearing up to compete at the prestigious Penn Relays in Pennsylvania, United States of America, with hopes of securing a coveted spot in the 2024 Olympic Games.
Ghana's participation in the relay event presents an opportunity to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics.
The Men's Relay Team representing Ghana comprises Joseph Paul Amoah, Isaac Botsio, Barnabas Aggerh, Ibrahim Fuseini, and Joseph Oduro Manu. Notably absent from the lineup is Benjamin Azamati, who has been a consistent member of the team since the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Azamati played a pivotal role in the Ghana Team's success at the 2023 Africa Games, where they clinched second place, narrowly missing out on a gold medal to Nigeria. Solomon Hammond and Edwin Gadayi, also part of the Africa Games team, are not included in the Penn Relays squad.
Fuseini and Amoah showcased their prowess in the Men's 200 Meters event at the 2023 Africa Games, with Fuseini finishing fourth and Amoah clinching the gold medal despite Ghana's impressive medal haul at the tournament, the team fell short of securing a spot at this year's Olympics.
As Ghana's relay team takes to the track at the Penn Relays, they aim to deliver a strong performance and potentially secure qualification for the highly anticipated 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
The event serves as a crucial opportunity for the athletes to showcase their talent on the international stage and represent their country with pride.
