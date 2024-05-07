With the former WBC featherweight and super featherweight champion watching on, his son made him proud with a hard-fought win at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
Azumah Nelson’s son makes boxing comeback with split decision victory
Dalvin Azumah Nelson Junior, the son of the legendary Azumah Nelson, marked his return to boxing with a victory over Philip Quansah via a split decision.
The judges awarded him a 2-1 victory, marking his return to the ring after an almost five-year absence from the sport.
Nelson Junior began his boxing career at amateur level in 2017 and even started training under Lartekwei Lartey.
However, he struggled to juggle boxing and schooling and later decided to quit the sport after graduating from the University of Ghana.
Last month, Azumah Nelson revealed that his son had quit boxing after realising the sport wasn’t for "Dada ba” (pampered kids).
“He realised that boxing is not for ‘Dada ba’ people. It’s a sport for hustlers and people from not-too-good backgrounds,” the former WBC featherweight champion told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.
“I’m not worried that he quit the sport because I wasn’t the one receiving the blows. He was the one receiving it and realized he could not take the blows.
“I introduced him to boxing at a young age and he grew up with it but he later realized he couldn’t do it again. It’s a difficult sport that requires dedication and determination. You wake up at 4am to go for jogging and then hit the gym a few hours later.”
However, Nelson Junior has now made a return to the sport but it remains to be seen whether he would sustain his boxing career this time around.
