Azumah Nelson’s son makes boxing comeback with split decision victory

The judges awarded him a 2-1 victory, marking his return to the ring after an almost five-year absence from the sport.

Nelson Junior began his boxing career at amateur level in 2017 and even started training under Lartekwei Lartey.

However, he struggled to juggle boxing and schooling and later decided to quit the sport after graduating from the University of Ghana.

Last month, Azumah Nelson revealed that his son had quit boxing after realising the sport wasn’t for "Dada ba” (pampered kids).

“He realised that boxing is not for ‘Dada ba’ people. It’s a sport for hustlers and people from not-too-good backgrounds,” the former WBC featherweight champion told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“I’m not worried that he quit the sport because I wasn’t the one receiving the blows. He was the one receiving it and realized he could not take the blows.

“I introduced him to boxing at a young age and he grew up with it but he later realized he couldn’t do it again. It’s a difficult sport that requires dedication and determination. You wake up at 4am to go for jogging and then hit the gym a few hours later.”