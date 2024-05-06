Jeremy Doku: Manchester City winger reveals love for Ghanaian food

The former Stade Rennes star is, however, still connected to his Ghanaian roots and has disclosed that his mother still cooks Ghanaian food for him.

Pulse Ghana

“Now I have a chef because it’s not always healthy for a footballer if you want to perform every two or three days. But when I go home and my mother cooks for me, it’s always Ghanaian food and I love it,” he said on the In The Premier League Chair show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I like Ghana, I like the way they dance, I like the way they talk, I like the music and my parents often go back.”

Meanwhile, Doku also affirmed that he feels Ghanaian despite choosing to play for Belgium at the international level, insisting that he even speaks Twi.

Pulse Ghana

“Of course, I’m Ghanaian also because my parents are Ghanaians. I also speak Twi, which is a language in Ghana. I’ve been there once and I’ll have to go back there again because it was a long time ago,” Doku said on the In The Premier League Chair show.

Doku joined Manchester City from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes last summer and has had a decent season with Pep Guardiola’s side so far.

ADVERTISEMENT