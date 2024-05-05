Engaging in a three-round bout with the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, Azumah proved that age has not dimmed his skills.
Legendary boxer Azumah Nelson vs Irchad Razaaly bout ends in draw
At 65 years old, the legendary African boxer, Azumah Nelson, showcased his enduring boxing prowess in an exhibition match on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
Recommended articles
The audience at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra witnessed the pair's entertaining display of shadow boxing and playful demonstration of boxing techniques.
The exhibition match, part of the celebrations for the EU Month in May, was titled "Diplo-Rumble: Empowering Youth Through Sports," aiming to highlight the skills of young Bukom boxers and promote youth empowerment through sports.
Despite the friendly nature of the competition, with the judges declaring the match a draw, it was evident that the event focused more on demonstration and enjoyment than on competition.
See full video below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh