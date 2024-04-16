Ghana eliminated from Futsal AFCON after three defeats and 24 goals conceded

The defeats left Ghana needing a big result in their final group game against Angola but they could not live up to expectations.

The Angolans proved to be more clinical after a dominant performance and romped to a comfortable 11-3 victory.

Ghana, therefore, exits the tournament with no wins from three matches, while also conceding an alarming 24 goals.

Meanwhile, Morocco finished the group as winners, with Angola taking second place after garnering six points, as both teams advanced to the semi-finals.

Morocco will now face the runners-up of Group B, while Angola will also play against the Group B winners.

Both semi-final matches are scheduled for Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Hall.

