Issah delivered an impressive throw of 26.66 meters, surpassing the qualification mark of 19 meters for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.
Zinabu Issah snatch gold in discus throw at 2024 Paralympics in Morocco
Zinabu Issah, a Para Athlete representing Ghana, showcased her remarkable talent at the 2024 Grand Prix Marrakech in Morocco by securing a gold medal in the F57 Women's discus throw event.
Recommended articles
Her outstanding performance not only earned her a gold medal but also positioned her as a frontrunner to represent Ghana at the prestigious Paralympic Games. With this achievement, Issah is poised to become the 15th Ghanaian athlete to compete in the World Paralympics event, highlighting her dedication and prowess in the field of Para Athletics.
The success of Zinabu Issah adds to Ghana's growing presence in international Para sports, further underscoring the country's commitment to supporting and empowering athletes with disabilities.
In addition to Issah's triumph, three more Ghanaian athletes are set to compete in the Grand Prix, each with aspirations of securing their spots in the Paralympics and contributing to Ghana's representation on the global stage.
As Ghana continues to foster inclusivity and excellence in sports, Issah's gold medal victory serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and a testament to the nation's sporting prowess on the international arena.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh