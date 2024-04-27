Zinabu Issah snatch gold in discus throw at 2024 Paralympics in Morocco

Her outstanding performance not only earned her a gold medal but also positioned her as a frontrunner to represent Ghana at the prestigious Paralympic Games. With this achievement, Issah is poised to become the 15th Ghanaian athlete to compete in the World Paralympics event, highlighting her dedication and prowess in the field of Para Athletics.

The success of Zinabu Issah adds to Ghana's growing presence in international Para sports, further underscoring the country's commitment to supporting and empowering athletes with disabilities.

In addition to Issah's triumph, three more Ghanaian athletes are set to compete in the Grand Prix, each with aspirations of securing their spots in the Paralympics and contributing to Ghana's representation on the global stage.

