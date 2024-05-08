Sports journalist Muftawu Nabila raises funds to buy furniture for deprived Duu Basic School

The furniture was presented to the school on Monday, May 6, 2024, following the resumption of school activities on April 30.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, COO of the Multimedia Group, and 28 other generous individuals donated GHC 23,603 to the sports journalist, an old student of the school who appealed for support to buy furniture for the students to end their continued sitting on the floor for instructional hours with their teachers.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Black Stars coaches, Kwasi Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports Construction Limited, Robert Coleman responded to his plea with their support.

Their contributions, alongside those from esteemed figures like broadcast journalists Michael Oti Adjei, Mamavi Owusu Aboagye, and Andy Dosty, among others, culminated in the procurement of 56 dual desks for the school.

The others are actor, Peter Ritchie, General Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, philanthropist Abu Musah and some members of the Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA).

About GHC 19,040 was allocated towards the acquisition of the desks. Each desk, priced at GHC 340, promises to provide a more comfortable and conducive learning environment for the students.

About GHC 4,080 is currently being used to fix some of the doors of the school to safeguard the desks from animals that compete with students to use the classrooms, making the environment unhealthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Expressing his gratitude, Muftawu Nabila Abdulai extended heartfelt appreciation to all who contributed to the cause.

"I cannot thank them enough," he said.

"When I texted them to support me provide furniture for the younger ones in my village because they sit on the floor to study, they were generous enough to send me money.

"Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, CEO of Wembley Sports Construction, Robert Coleman, former Black Stars Kwasi Appiah and his assistant Ibrahim Tanko, Ameenu Shardow of Dreams FC, Mamavi Owusu Aboagye, my colleague at the Multimedia Group, Abu Musah, Belinda Baiza and all those who chose to remain anonymous, I am extremely grateful.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In fact, an uncle, who knows my humble beginnings sent me GHC 3,500 to buy 10 desks for the school, when I asked if I could mention him as one of the donors, he said, 'Allah knows the donor,'" he revealed.

Muftawu Nabila stated that he sat on the floor over 20 years ago to be taught by his teachers, and he's privileged to have the microphone, believing that it's a tool to influence change.

"I sat on the floor, wrote on the floor for my teachers to mark, but today, I am here by the grace of Allah, and my mother, Lamisi Adama Dokurugu.

"Maybe, I became a journalist to be able to use my voice and pen to impact the lives of the needy in not just my area, but across the country. When I saw the problem, I didn't just report it, but I tried to find a solution no matter how modest.

"Thankfully, my friends and followers on social media all contributed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The team at AM Show on JoyNews, Super Morning Show on Joy FM, Prime Morning on Joy Prime and Daybreak Hitz. They gave me the opportunity to reach out to the masses for support.

"Many people pledged to support, but are yet to do so. I am still counting on them because 56 can only cater for 112 students. What this means is that many of the students are still on the floor. I would be glad if they redeem their pledge," he admonished.

He added, "The JHS alone has about 137 students, while the primary has about 400 or more children so we need more support for these young ones.

"Let me add that since I began this journey about a month ago, I have had many schools, that are even outside the North East Region reach out to me seeking support. It appears to be a national problem that must be addressed and I believe everyone has a role to play no matter how small.

"If you wish to support Kparipiri, Wungu, Nalerigu, Jarigbani, Langbinsi, N-nabuni, I am available to either deliver on your behalf or link you up with the schools to help them."

ADVERTISEMENT