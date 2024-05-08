Bukom Banku’s son alleges favouritism after being dropped from Olympic qualifiers

This comes after all the Ghanaian boxers fell short in two different Olympic qualifying tournaments in Senegal and Italy.

All 12 boxers who represented Ghana in the Olympic Games qualifiers in Senegal last September were eliminated.

The Black Bombers tried again at the second Olympic qualifiers in Italy earlier in March but none managed to secure qualification.

The Ghanaian contingent will have one last opportunity to book their ticket to the event when they participate in the Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok this month.

However, Abu Kamoko, who won a silver medal at the African Games just two months ago, has been omitted from the Black Bombers squad for the qualifiers and he has accused the boxing authorities of being biased with their selection.

“They are taking Jonathan Tetteh who couldn’t win a medal at the African Games, also Mohammed Aryeetey, a gold medallist, has been dropped for someone inferior. Why should this be the case?” he told the Graphic Sports.

Abu, who’s nicknamed Ambitious Tilapia, captured the attention of Ghanaians when he reached the final of the 86kg cruiserweight category during the 2023 African Games.

He, however, had to settle for a silver medal after losing to Algerian opponent Kanouni Ousama in the final.