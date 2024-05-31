10 careers that have become lucrative in recent years

There was a time in our history when you wouldn't dare tell your parents that you wanted to do certain jobs but now, they are held in high esteem because of how lucrative they have become.
In the vibrant and ever-evolving landscape of Ghana, certain careers have risen from humble beginnings to earn the respect and recognition they deserve.
Recommended articles
Let's shine a spotlight on these professions that are not just putting food on the table but also bringing a sense of pride and fulfillment.
1. Dancing
Gone are the days when dancing was just a pastime. With academies like DWP Academy leading the way, dance has become a legitimate career path. These dancers are not just performing at events but are also traveling the world, representing Ghana on international stages.
2. Food vending
The aroma of street food in Ghana is irresistible. Food vendors have turned this into a lucrative career. From selling waakye to kelewele, these entrepreneurs are not only feeding the nation but also creating job opportunities.
3. Hairdressing
Gone are the days when people who couldn't afford to get a formal education opted to train for this profession. Hairdressing has evolved into an art form in Ghana.
With salons popping up in every corner, hairdressers are in high demand. They are not just styling hair but setting trends and becoming influencers in their own right.
4. Dressmaking
Dressmakers in Ghana have taken the fashion scene by storm. With an eye for detail and a knack for creativity, they are designing clothes that are worn with pride both locally and internationally.
5. Nail technicians
The nail tech industry is booming. With more people seeking unique and intricate nail designs, nail technicians are carving out a niche for themselves and are recognized for their skill and artistry.
6. Gadget repairs
In an era where technology is indispensable, gadget repair technicians are the unsung heroes. They fix everything from smartphones to laptops, ensuring that we stay connected and functional.
7. Art
Artists in Ghana are gaining international acclaim for their work. Whether it’s painting, sculpture, or digital art, these creatives are putting Ghana on the global art map.
8. Photography
Photography has become a respected profession, with photographers capturing the essence of Ghanaian life and culture. They are celebrated for their ability to tell stories through their lenses, whether at weddings, festivals, or everyday moments.
9. Graphic design
Graphic designers are the creative minds behind the visually stunning advertisements, logos, and digital content we see every day. Their work is pivotal in branding and communication, making them highly sought after.
10. Event planning
Event planners in Ghana are the masterminds behind the seamless execution of weddings, parties, and corporate events. Their organizational skills and attention to detail have made them indispensable.
These careers are more than just jobs; they are passions turned into professions, each contributing to the rich tapestry of Ghanaian life. So, next time you see a dancer, a food vendor, or a hairdresser, give them a nod of respect – they’ve earned it.