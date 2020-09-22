Interestingly, beach resorts in Ghana cover over 500 kilometres (310 miles) of coastline and are spread across the country.

Depending on your budget and how you want to spend your time, you can choose to go to a low-key eco-resort or a five-star resort to enjoy some quality time.

The good thing is that there are a lot of options at your disposal, as the beach resorts in Ghana are some of the finest you’ll find anywhere in the world.

Here are 10 of the best beach resorts in Ghana

Labadi Beach Resort

Best beach resorts in Ghana: Labadi Beach Resort

The Labadi Beach offers different varieties of attractions and activities and can be found in Labadi in Accra.

This fascinating beachfront is the perfect place for a family getaway or a group get-together.

Serenity Beach Resort

Best beach resorts in Ghana: Serenity Beach Resort

The Serenity Beach is one of the smaller resorts in the capital and is located in Sakumono. It offers a natural charm for relaxation and serenity.

Sajuna Beach Resort

Best beach resorts in Ghana: Sajuna Beach Resort

Located around the Akosombo road, the Sajuna Beach resort has this unique white sand which is great for relaxation. It has an event space, a restaurant and is kid-friendly.

Aqua Safari

Best beach resorts in Ghana: Aqua Safari

Aqua Safari is a popular spot in Ghana due to its hosting of water sports like jet skiing and its lively bar. The resort is just across the lake area, with the estuary leading into the sea.

Located in Ada, it’s a popular weekend getaway joint.

Lou Moon

Best beach resorts in Ghana: Lou Moon

The Lou Moon Lodge is different from the other resorts, as it’s beautifully surrounded by 24 acres of jungle and forest.

The rooms are perched on the tip of the private island, giving tourists an island-ish touch.

Coconut Groove

Best beach resorts in Ghana: Coconut Groove

The Coconut Groove beach resort is located at Elmina, near the Elmina Castle in the Central region.

The resort is famed for hosting heads of state, European Royals and other dignitaries in the past. The beach is not the only attractive thing about this resort, it also has a mini animal sanctuary and an 18-hole golf course.

Blue Diamond Resort

Best beach resorts in Ghana: Blue Diamond Resort

The stunning Blue Diamond Resort has 500 metres of hammock-lined private beach and is situated near the fishing village of Apam. It also boasts a colonial castle.

Bojo Beach Resort

Best beach resorts in Ghana: Bojo Beach Resort

The Bojo Beach resort is just half an hour’s drive from Accra and is one of the picturesque beaches in the capital.

It boasts elegant sun loungers, canoe trips, landscaped grounds and is separated from the mainland by a lagoon.

Oasis Beach Resort

Best beach resorts in Ghana: Oasis Beach Resort

The Oasis beach resort is a funky place located in Cape Coast in the Central region, which usually hosts parties.

It has a friendly atmosphere and offers beachside accommodation for visitors who want to witness activities like drumming, dancing and acrobatic displays.

Busua Beach Resort

Best beach resorts in Ghana: Busua Beach Resort

The Busua Beach Resort is one of the most popular resorts in Accra, which offers beachfront chalets and surfboards. It’s generally a good place to enjoy a weekend with a loved one.