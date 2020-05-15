Have you ever been in a situation where you've been wondering how that person you have bee spying will respond to your "I love you"?

The question can be heart-stopping in good ways, in bad ways, and in confusing ways.

While the pressure is on, Pulse Ghana asked people to tell their worst reply for saying “I love you.”

10 people talk about the worst reply they got for saying "I love you"

The responses are quite amazing:

Jesus loves you more

@ Mahey Pato

"I hear" and "Amen"

@ Opoku Esmeralda

Your I love you is made in China

@ Maame Serwaah Akua

Are you going to eat those fries or you saving them for tomorrow?

@ Carlos Garcia

This is so fake"

@ Eddie Justice

Am tired of I love you

@ Appiah Collins

Which type of love

@emmanuelquakusergio

I've hurt you several times please love yourself

@Yen.o

Change it and give me money

@ Khalid Ace Ferguson

I am going to think about it

@ Prince Owusu Frimpong