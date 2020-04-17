To provide cutting edge solutions, the government and other stakeholders called for the need for an online school where students could learn from while at home.

The Ministry of Education, hence, has created an online study platform for all students in the country.

Coupled with all the challenges, Ghanaian student at home have mixed feelings to all the issues ongoing.

Here, then, are some things every student at home can relate to:

1. Not knowing what day it is because there’s no school and church

You wake up and the only thing in your mind is what to do for the day. Usually, you don’t really pay attention to what day it is because you definitely have nowhere to go.

2. Monitoring the news to see when school is back

While it is uncertain when school will reopen, students usually monitor the various new to at least know what is happening and having hope that something about the reopening will be spoken about.

3. House chores, chores and more chores

This is something students never get away with. While home, chores are a routine, there is no way you can run away from that.

4. Finding it difficult to read although you do not go out

Learning in school is usually different from learning at home.

It feels very challenging learning at home more often. It takes extra discipline to take your books to study while at home.

5. Why e-learning?

Undoubtedly, this question keeps ringing in the head. It feels like if students are home then so be it, we will read our books so there is no need for e-learning.

6. Explaining a lot of coronavirus issues because you are the ‘krakye’

When the new English or news is said, then all eyes and ears are on you. You are expected to explain what the news means because you are the literate everyone looks up to.

7. Spending all the data on social media videos instead of e-learning

It feels very good when you go to social media to see all the video and the news ongoing. But it really feels boring going to a website for e-learning.

8. Subtle happiness anytime the president talks about the lockdown

Although you won’t get over-excited over the President’s comment on the extension of the lockdown, there is that subtle happiness knowing that you still aren’t going to school.

9. Panic a little whenever end of semester exams crosses your mind

Anytime it clicks your mind there will be an examination at the end of the semester or term, then you turn to panic a little. There usually are questions that rings in your head and then you try finding answers to it. At the end there is this thought “what can come can come.”

10. Wanting to go back to school but not wanting to go back to school

It feels like you are tired of staying at home especially with all the chores you have to do and the boredom of also not doing anything. The cravings of wanting to see your friends as well. But then again, it feels like staying at home is great so you wish the lockdown will be extended small so that you can enjoy your phones and have fun a little while at home.