2 effective ways to take gas out of beans

Baking soda trick: One tried-and-true method to reduce gas in beans involves an overnight soaking process coupled with the addition of baking soda.

Start by placing the beans in a bowl and covering them with water. Allow them to soak overnight to soften the beans and initiate the breakdown of complex sugars.

In the morning, rinse the beans thoroughly and transfer them to a cooking pot. Add fresh water and incorporate 2 teaspoons of baking soda.

ADVERTISEMENT

As you bring the water to a boil, you'll notice the formation of foam. When the foam starts to rise, promptly turn off the heat and drain away the foam.

Rinse the beans once again before proceeding with your regular cooking process. This technique helps neutralize some of the compounds responsible for gas production, resulting in beans that are easier on the digestive system.

Fermentation: Soak the beans in water for an extended period, typically 24 hours or more, allowing them to undergo a natural fermentation process.

During this time, beneficial bacteria break down some of the complex sugars in the beans that contribute to gas production.

After the fermentation period, rinse the beans thoroughly before cooking. This method can help improve the digestibility of beans and reduce gas-forming compounds.

ADVERTISEMENT