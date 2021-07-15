RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

3 ways to overcome your fear of mathematics (Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

Authors:

Contributor

It is a known fact that mathematics is not enjoyed by everyone. Out of every 10 students, 8 will hate mathematics. People develop “math phobia” right from childhood because they see it as challenging and involves a lot of thinking. It affects their mindset and changes the view they have about themselves and even their self-esteem. So the fear of math has to do with the mindset people have. Having the belief that you can never understand mathematics is the first step to failing at mathematics. This problem is not only present in Ghana, but worldwide.

fear of mathematics
fear of mathematics

So if you have fear of mathematics, how do you overcome that fear and tackle it confidently? Adopt these suggestions:

Recommended articles
  1. Change your mindset: Mindset is a habitual way of thinking. When you have a constant notion about a thing for a long time, it becomes true in your eyes with time. It is not true that people are born with brains suited for mathematics. So the first step at alleviating the fear of math is to believe that you are capable of understanding and solving mathematics. It will provide a starting motivation to gear you towards success.

2.Don’t stereotype: Most often, females think males are designed to perform well at mathematics than them. It is not true. Everyone can become good at math through practice and study. Even your teachers don’t know everything in mathematics. There are great female mathematicians who are contributing significantly to the development of the world. How did they get there, there didn’t stereotype but worked hard. You can too!

3.Take your time: Studying mathematics is not magic. Don’t expect to understand everything you study on the first try. People get discouraged when they are not able to understand a topic on their attempt. It is important to take your time. Monitor the rate at which you are able to absorb the material and the amount of information you can understand in one sitting. Once you find out, you study based on your findings. Solving a mathematics problem fast doesn't mean you are a math ‘shark’. You can even make mistakes. So take your time.

4.Practice constantly: “Practice makes perfect “has proven to be effective over the years. Doing something over and over again releases a hormone called dopamine and makes you feel good. So as you study mathematics and solve questions always, you will get used to it and do it with ease. Once you start studying, you should be able to approach your classmates or teachers to help you where you are struggling.

Prince Afram

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

Authors:

Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]

Kalybos and Ahuofe cause stir on social media with 'wedding' photos

Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri

10 elegant, incredible photos from Naa Dromo’s traditional wedding

Naa Dromo and Charles traditional wedding

Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

How to recognise a guy in his hoe phase (Elite Daily)