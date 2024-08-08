ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

4 animals that prove that God has a sense of humour

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Nature is full of fascinating and peculiar creatures that often make us marvel at the diversity of life. Some animals, in particular, seem to showcase a playful and humorous side of creation. With their odd shapes, unexpected features, and quirky behaviours, these animals stand out as delightful examples of nature's creativity. Here are five animals that prove God has a sense of humour:

fascinating animals
fascinating animals

Recommended articles

  • Description: The geoduck (pronounced "gooey-duck") is a species of giant clam native to the Pacific Northwest. Its elongated, phallic shape is both amusing and astonishing.
  • Fun Fact: Despite its odd appearance, the geoduck can live for over 100 years and is considered a delicacy in many cultures.
Clam
Clam Clam Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Description: The platypus is a mammal with a duck bill, webbed feet, and a beaver-like tail. It's one of the few egg-laying mammals.
  • Fun Fact: Male platypuses have venomous spurs on their hind legs, making them one of the few venomous mammals.
Duck-billed platypus
Duck-billed platypus Duck-billed platypus Pulse Ghana
  • Description: Also known as the pink fairy armadillo, this tiny, burrowing armadillo has a pink shell and is found in central Argentina.
  • Fun Fact: The pink fairy armadillo is the smallest species of armadillo and is nocturnal, spending much of its time underground.
Fairy elephant
Fairy elephant Fairy elephant Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Description: The naked mole-rat is a burrowing rodent native to East Africa, known for its hairless, wrinkled skin and unusual social structure similar to that of ants and bees.
  • Fun Fact: Naked mole-rats are highly resistant to cancer and can survive in low-oxygen environments that would be lethal to other mammals.
Naked mole-rat
Naked mole-rat Naked mole-rat Pulse Ghana

These five animals, with their bizarre and unique characteristics, remind us of the incredible diversity and humour found in nature. From the phallic geoduck clam to the unicorn-like narwhal, each of these creatures showcases a playful twist of life. They serve as a reminder that nature, and perhaps the creator behind it, has a sense of humour and creativity that never ceases to amaze.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These pillow stains may be harmful [Shutterstock]

These yellow stains on your pillow can be unhealthy, here's how to get rid of them

Fura

4 foods enjoyed in Ghana that originated from Nigeria

He accused her of cheating [DALL-E2024]

10 reasons some men cheat with friends of their partners

Opening a beer with a belt- {Man Made DIY}

7 other ways to open a bottle if you don't have an opener