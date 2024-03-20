Here are 4 main characteristics of a Ghanaian landlord

If you're renting a place, here are four things you might notice about your landlord:

1. Always finding new reasons to collect money

No matter how up-to-date you are with your rent and bills, it feels like your landlord always has something extra they need money for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, it’s for things around the house that suddenly need fixing, or they might come up with new charges you didn't know about. It's something a lot of tenants get used to.

2. Always increasing rent

Another thing is how the rent can go up without any clear reason. Your place looks the same, nothing’s been added or improved, but somehow, the rent increases. It's a bit of a puzzle and can make budgeting a bit tricky.

3. They always want to know your business

Many landlords in Ghana like to know what's happening with their tenants. They pay attention to who comes over, how long they stay, and sometimes even set rules about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also tend to make new house rules now and then. It can feel like they’re a bit too interested in your personal life.

4. Always making new rules

Just when you think you've got all the rules down, your landlord might decide it's time for some new ones. These can be about anything from parking to when you can play music. It keeps things interesting, but it also means you have to stay on your toes.