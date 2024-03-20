Ghanaian landlords, with their distinct traits, often leave tenants both amused and bemused. Living in Ghana, you'll quickly learn that landlords have their own way of doing things.
Here are 4 main characteristics of a Ghanaian landlord
Renting a home can introduce you to a unique cast of characters: the landlords.
If you're renting a place, here are four things you might notice about your landlord:
1. Always finding new reasons to collect money
No matter how up-to-date you are with your rent and bills, it feels like your landlord always has something extra they need money for.
Sometimes, it’s for things around the house that suddenly need fixing, or they might come up with new charges you didn't know about. It's something a lot of tenants get used to.
2. Always increasing rent
Another thing is how the rent can go up without any clear reason. Your place looks the same, nothing’s been added or improved, but somehow, the rent increases. It's a bit of a puzzle and can make budgeting a bit tricky.
3. They always want to know your business
Many landlords in Ghana like to know what's happening with their tenants. They pay attention to who comes over, how long they stay, and sometimes even set rules about it.
They also tend to make new house rules now and then. It can feel like they’re a bit too interested in your personal life.
4. Always making new rules
Just when you think you've got all the rules down, your landlord might decide it's time for some new ones. These can be about anything from parking to when you can play music. It keeps things interesting, but it also means you have to stay on your toes.
Having a Ghanaian landlord means you'll learn to be flexible and good at talking things through. It’s all part of living here and can actually be kind of fun once you get the hang of it. Dealing with these quirks is just one piece of the bigger, vibrant picture of life in Ghana.
